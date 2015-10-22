Oct 22 Q-Free ASA :

* Reported revenues of 223 million Norwegian crowns ($27.3 million) for Q3 2015, an increase of 11.6 percent from corresponding period last year

* Q3 EBITDA 22 million crowns versus 20 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit before interests and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 1 million crowns, equal to Q3 2014 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1822 Norwegian crowns)