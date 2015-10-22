UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 22 Tom Tailor Holding AG :
* Group increases retail sales on like-for-like basis by 0.7 pct in 9-month period
* Brand TOM TAILOR grows like-for-like sales by 0.7 pct in Q3; increase in sales by 15.8 pct in September Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.