Oct 22 F-Secure Oyj :

* Q3 revenues from continuing operations were 37.2 million euros ($42.2 million) versus 34.5 million euros

* Q3 EBIT from continuing operations 6.0 million euros versus 7.4 million euros year ago

* 2015 operating profit (non-IFRS) for continuing operations is estimated to be around 15 percent of revenues

* Overall security revenue growth for continuing operations is anticipated to be at or above 5 percent in 2015

