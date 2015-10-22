UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 22 Probi :
* Q3 net sales amounted to 51.9 million Swedish crowns ($6.2 million) versus 37.1 million crowns
* Q3 operating profit 16.3 million crowns versus 9.0 million crowns year ago
* Agreement signed with Seoul Dairy Cooperative, South Korea, to launch new functional food product
* Estimates net sales for full-year 2015 to increase about 60 pct compared with 2014
* Expects growth to continue in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3257 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.