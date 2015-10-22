Oct 22 Galasys Plc :

* Announces that Hee Chee Keong, group's current chief financial officer (CFO), is stepping down from board

* Clarence Lo Siu Lun will replace Hee as interim CFO, a non-board position

* Chin Chee Siong, who has been a director since group's admission to AIM, has left board