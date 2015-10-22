Oct 22 Ratos AB

* Ratos has sold its holding of 10.4% in Inwido

* Says selling price amounts to SEK 498m and generates an estimated exit gain of approximately SEK 50m

* Says sale was made at a price of SEK 83 per share

* Inwido was listed in September 2014 and, following this sale, has yielded a total exit gain of approximately SEK 1,480m, an average annual return (IRR) of approximately 16% and a money multiple totalling about 3.6x.

* Inwido shares closed at 85.50 crowns on Wednesday