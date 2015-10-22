Oct 22 Rathbone Brothers Plc
* Total funds under management (fum) were £27.6 billion at
30 september 2015; down 2.5% from £28.3 billion at 30 june 2015,
compared to a decrease of 7.0% in ftse 100 index and 3.8% in
ftse wma balanced index in three months ended 30 september 2015.
* Net operating income was £55.6 million for three months
ended 30 september 2015, up 13.5% from £49.0 million in q3 of
2014.
* Net interest income of £2.7 million in q3 was up 17.4%
from £2.3 million in same period in 2014.
* Fum in rathbone unit trust management at 30 september 2015
were £2.8 billion, up 3.7% from £2.7 billion at 30 june 2015.
Net inflows for quarter were £99 million compared to £100
million a year ago.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)