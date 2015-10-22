BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Cegereal SA :
* 9-month IFRS gross rental income 33.0 million euros, down 3.3 pct
* Value of Cegereal's portfolio was up 7.1 pct at Sept 30, 2015, bringing value of company to 42.3 euros per share and EPRA NNNAV to 37.5 euros per share, confirming an increase of over 8 pct yoy
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.