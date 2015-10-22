Oct 22 Roche
* Says sees continued price pressure in western europe
* Says offsetting price pressure with new medicines
* Says confident to grow strategic products in china
* Says sees continued pressure on lucentis going forward
* Says expects continued esbriet growth as currently only
addressing 20-25 percent of market
* Says sees good growth in breast cancer therapies through
2017
* Says did about 50 early stage licensing transactions last
year, sees similar pace in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Zurich Slot)