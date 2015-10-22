Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 Avensia publ AB :
* Q3 revenue 20.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.46 million) versus 17.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 1.2 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3258 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order