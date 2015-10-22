Oct 22 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* Says is acquiring a 30 pct holding in Italian subsidiary The Box S.r.l., increasing its holding to 100 pct

* Says value of acquired part is 60,000 euros ($66,990.00), the share capital of The Box S.r.l. amounts to 200,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/1KquiQ3

