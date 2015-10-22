UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 22 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Says is acquiring a 30 pct holding in Italian subsidiary The Box S.r.l., increasing its holding to 100 pct
* Says value of acquired part is 60,000 euros ($66,990.00), the share capital of The Box S.r.l. amounts to 200,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/1KquiQ3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.