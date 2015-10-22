Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 Nokia Oyj :
* Says its Board of Directors has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on December 2, 2015.
* Says the Board of Directors reiterates unanimous recommendation to the shareholders to vote in favor of the proposals made to the extraordinary general meeting regarding the transaction with Alcatel-Lucent.
* Says the Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting that it authorizes the Board to resolve to issue in total a maximum of 2 100 million shares in one or more issues during the effective period of the authorization. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order