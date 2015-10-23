Oct 23 Cybercom Q3

* Sales amounted to sek 270.6 million (287.4)

* Ebit was sek -7.4 million (12.3) and ebit operating margin was -2.7% (4.3)

* Goodwill impairment of SEK 19,8 million has been made to adjust the valuation of the earlier acquisition of Netcom Consultants

* Cybercom says board has revised down company's sales target to 5% annual growth over business cycle

* The overall market continues to develop in line with previous quarters