BRIEF-Sinocare sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
Oct 23 Medistim ASA
* Sales ended at 61.6 million Norwegian crowns ($7.45 million) for third quarter versus 52.0 million crowns, an 18.5 pct growth
* Operating profit (EBIT) for third quarter ended at 12.7 million crowns versus 10.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2685 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan