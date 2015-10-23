BRIEF-Sinocare sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
Oct 23 Elos Medtech AB :
* Q3 net sales 123.1 million Swedish crowns ($14.59 million)versus 84.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 order booking 102.5 million crowns versus 95.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 8.0 million crowns versus 7.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4364 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan