Oct 23 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab

* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab announces pricing of public offering of american depositary shares and nasdaq listing

* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab says warrants have an exercise price of $4.06

* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab says offering price of $4.06 per ads and $0.0025 per warrant

* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab says expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $9,500,076 million from this offering

* ADSs will begin trading on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "OASM" on October 23