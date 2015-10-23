BRIEF-Sinocare sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
Oct 23 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab announces pricing of public offering of american depositary shares and nasdaq listing
* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab says warrants have an exercise price of $4.06
* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab says offering price of $4.06 per ads and $0.0025 per warrant
* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab says expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $9,500,076 million from this offering
* ADSs will begin trading on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "OASM" on October 23
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan