Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 IAR Systems Group AB :
* Q3 net sales 79.8 million Swedish crowns ($9.6 million) versus 64.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 25.0 million crowns versus 15.6 million crowns year ago
* Board's long-term financial objective is that IAR Systems' net sales to increase by 10-15 pct annually in local currency and operating margin to exceed 20 pct over a business cycle Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3249 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
