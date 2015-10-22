Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 JLT Mobile Computers publ AB :
* Q3 net sales 16.1 million Swedish crowns ($1.9 million) versus 21.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.2 million crowns versus profit 3.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3153 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order