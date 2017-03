Oct 22 Spar Nord Bank A/S

* Has received permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan for 58 million Danish crowns ($8.79 million) currently classified as supplementary capital

* Repayment will take place on Nov. 25, 2015

