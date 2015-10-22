Oct 22 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Gets an order from Morocco-based Office National des Aeroports (ONDA) to deploy air traffic control radars and modernise the Agadir Control Center for about 10 million euros ($11.3 million)

* The radars will be installed in Safi and near Agadir and Ifrane airports ($1 = 0.8842 euros)