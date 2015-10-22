UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 22 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 713.7 million euros (Reuters poll 733 million euros)
* Q3 EBIT ex. items 103.5 million euros (Reuters poll 104 million euros)
* Outlook for 2015 unchanged
* In 2015 net sales in local currencies is expected to increase and EBIT margin ex. items to improve from 2014
Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.