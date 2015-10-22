UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 22 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd :
* Revenue for six months to Aug. 31 up 9 pct to R64.11 million
* Given current economic challenges, group remains cautiously optimistic about improvement in earnings in second-half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.