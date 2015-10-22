Oct 22 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :
* Announced plans to remove a number of ineffective
communication requirements from its handbook
* Also set out its intention to consult to remove a number
of existing disclosures as part of its commitment to create a
sustainable regulatory framework
* Reviewing feedback received on smarter consumer
communications discussion paper and will consider whether
further changes can be made to improve customer outcomes.
* Proposing to amend rules and guidance on consumer-friendly
principles and practices of financial management, short report
* Proposing to amend initial disclosure document/combined
initial disclosure document and services and costs disclosure
document
* Consultation will close on 18 December 2015
Source text: (bit.ly/1PCebqo)