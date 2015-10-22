BRIEF-Avtec Inc and Harris Corp announce new strategic alliance
Avtec Inc and Harris Corporation announce new strategic alliance
Oct 22 Your Image SA
* Its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via issue of 46,428,000 series E shares to Blanka Aleksandra Blasik and Michal Przylecki in exchange for shares in Telma Agency Communications Sp. z o.o.
* In exchange for its series E shares to acquire 315 shares in Telma Agency Communications (100 pct stake) worth 6.5 million zlotys ($1.7 million)
* Series E shares to be issued via private placement at 0.14 zloty per share
* Resolves to issue up to 2,072,860 series F shares at issue price of 0.14 zlotys each
* Resolves to change name to Telma Communications SA Source texts:
($1 = 3.8282 zlotys)
SAO PAULO, March 22 The board of Oi SA , the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, approved changes to its recovery plan, according to a Wednesday securities filing.