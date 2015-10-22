Oct 22 Artnews SA :

* A fund managed by Redline Capital Management SA has stake in Artnews lowered to 17.84 percent from 38.77 percent, following company's capital increase

* The number of shares owned by the fund has not changed and amounts to 9,569,067

* The fund's name is Redline Capital Fund - Universal Investments Sub fund Redline Capital Fund, FCP-FIS