HSBC confident of filling Birmingham HQ roles on time
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
Oct 22 Artnews SA :
* A fund managed by Redline Capital Management SA has stake in Artnews lowered to 17.84 percent from 38.77 percent, following company's capital increase
* The number of shares owned by the fund has not changed and amounts to 9,569,067
* The fund's name is Redline Capital Fund - Universal Investments Sub fund Redline Capital Fund, FCP-FIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 22 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could achieve common ground on a deal to win support for healthcare legislation on Thursday, after President Donald Trump intervened in negotiations, a conservative leader said on Wednesday.