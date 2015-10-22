HSBC confident of filling Birmingham HQ roles on time
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
Oct 22 Nordfyns Bank A/S :
* 9-month net interest income 71.5 million Danish crowns ($10.71 million) versus 76.5 million crowns year ago
* 9-month core earnings 35.5 million crowns versus 37.0 million crowns year ago
* 9-month loan losses 8.1 million crowns versus 18.2 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2015 core earnings guidance of 45 million - 55 million crowns unchanged Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6777 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
WASHINGTON, March 22 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could achieve common ground on a deal to win support for healthcare legislation on Thursday, after President Donald Trump intervened in negotiations, a conservative leader said on Wednesday.