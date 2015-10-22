HSBC confident of filling Birmingham HQ roles on time
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
Oct 22 Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC :
* Says receives 5 issues of federal loan bonds of total nominal value 6.6 billion roubles ($105.55 million) from Deposit Insurance Agency
* Due dates of federal loan bonds are from 2025 till 2034 Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.5300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 22 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could achieve common ground on a deal to win support for healthcare legislation on Thursday, after President Donald Trump intervened in negotiations, a conservative leader said on Wednesday.