Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 eWork Scandinavia AB :
* Q3 operating profit rose by 63 percent to 17.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.08 million)
* Q3 net sales 1.32 billion crowns versus 1.04 billion crowns year ago
* Q3 order intake was 1.45 billion crowns, up 28 percent
* Reiterates its judgement of the outlook for 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4062 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order