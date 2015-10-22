Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 Aubay SA :
* Q3 revenue 64.9 million euros ($72.23 million) versus 56.8 million euros year ago
* Sees Q4 productivity rate kept high
* Sees FY revenue around 270 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1MVaLNO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order