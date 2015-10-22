BRIEF-Avtec Inc and Harris Corp announce new strategic alliance
* Avtec Inc and Harris Corporation announce new strategic alliance
Oct 22 Planet.Fr SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 1.53 million euros ($1.70 million) compared to 1.52 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY EBE outlook of 2.5 million euros

($1 = 0.8986 euros)
SAO PAULO, March 22 The board of Oi SA , the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, approved changes to its recovery plan, according to a Wednesday securities filing.