* Consolidated sales for first nine months amounted to 506 million euros ($563.08 million), up 11 pct on consolidated sales for same period in 2014

* Q3 operational profit was higher than in 2014 Q3 and total net profit for Q3 also rose compared with last year

* Anticipates group will realize full year net profit similar to that of 2014