Oct 23 Schindler Holding AG :
* For first nine months 2015, comparable operating profit (EBIT) totaled 725 million Swiss
francs ($745.58 million) which represents an increase of 7.7pct in Swiss francs and of 16.8pct
in local currencies
* In Q3 an EBIT margin of 10.8 pct was achieved (Q3 of 2014: 10.0pct)
* In first nine months 2015 comparable net profit improved by 5.7 pct to 553 million francs
compared to same period of previous year
* For FY 2015, continues to expect that - excluding any unforeseeable events - revenue will
grow by 6 pct to 8 pct in local currencies and net profit will total 700 million francs to 750
million francs
($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)