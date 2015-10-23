Oct 23 Schindler Holding AG :

* For first nine months 2015, comparable operating profit (EBIT) totaled 725 million Swiss francs ($745.58 million) which represents an increase of 7.7pct in Swiss francs and of 16.8pct in local currencies

* In Q3 an EBIT margin of 10.8 pct was achieved (Q3 of 2014: 10.0pct)

* In first nine months 2015 comparable net profit improved by 5.7 pct to 553 million francs compared to same period of previous year

* For FY 2015, continues to expect that - excluding any unforeseeable events - revenue will grow by 6 pct to 8 pct in local currencies and net profit will total 700 million francs to 750 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)