Oct 23 Mikron Holding AG :

* Is expecting EBIT for 2015 financial year to come just within positive territory, as announced on first-half 2015 figures issued on July 23

* Driven by currency situation, now anticipates a 5-10 pct decline in annual sales for 2015 compared with previous year