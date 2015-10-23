Oct 23 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :

* Criminal investigation was launched by Metropolitan police cyber crime unit on Oct. 22, 2015 following significant and sustained cyberattack on company's website

* Investigation is ongoing, but unfortunately there is a chance that some data has been compromised

* Chance data such as names, addresses, date of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, TalkTalk account information, credit card details and/or bank details compromised

* Continuing to work with leading cyber crime specialists, metropolitan police to establish what happened, extent of any information accessed