BRIEF-Sinocare sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
Oct 23 Rapid Nutrition Plc :
* Appoints Michael Zhu as CFO of Global Organic Healthcare Company
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan