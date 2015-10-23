Oct 23 Funcom NV :

* Funcom NV has accepted a fine of NOK 1.500.000 from ØKOKRIM (the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime

* The fine is related to the launch of The Secret World and information given to the market during the period from October 2011 to August 2012