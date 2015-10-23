Oct 23 Alma Media Oyj :

* Q3 EBITDA 10.8 million euros ($11.99 million) versus 9.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 revenue 68.0 million euros versus 70.5 million euros year ago

* Expects its revenue to decrease in 2015

* Sees 2015 operating profit excluding non-recurring items to remain unchanged or decrease from 2014 level Source text for Eikon:

