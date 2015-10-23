BRIEF-Sinocare sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
Oct 23 Zeltia SA :
* It is expected that the share swap of Zeltia's shares for Pharmamar's share will be carried out after the last trading day of Zeltia's shares on the Spanish stock exchanges on Oct. 30
* Says Pharmamar shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the Spanish stock exchanges on Nov. 2 after share swap Source text for Eikon:
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan