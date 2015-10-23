Oct 23 Zeltia SA :

* It is expected that the share swap of Zeltia's shares for Pharmamar's share will be carried out after the last trading day of Zeltia's shares on the Spanish stock exchanges on Oct. 30

* Says Pharmamar shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the Spanish stock exchanges on Nov. 2 after share swap Source text for Eikon:

