BRIEF-Sinocare sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
Oct 23 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* The new loan will be effective upon maturity of the current loan and amounts to SEK 94.4 million and is due for payment on December 30, 2016.
* The interest rate for the period January 1, 2016 to December 30, 2016 is set to 8.5% with an option for Nexttobe to renegotiate the interest rate.
* The current loan from Nexttobe amounts to 87 million Swedish crowns ($10 million) plus accrued interest of SEK 7.4 million when due for payment on December 30, 2015.
* Nexttobe is Oasmia's second largest owner with approximatively 20% of the shares in the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4300 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsrooom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan