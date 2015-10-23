Oct 23 Catena AB :

* Revised consideration in the tender offer to the shareholders of Tribona

* For each 8 existing shares in Tribona offers 3 new shares in Catena

* Offer value is unchanged of 45 Swedish crowns ($5.33) per share

* Offers payment alternative - cash consideration of 42 crowns per share in Tribona

* Shareholders of Tribona who own fewer than 8 shares and are unable to accept replacement option, as compensation are offered a cash consideration of 45 crowns per share in Tribona

* Offer still values Tribona at about 2.13 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

