Oct 23 Stradim Espace Finances SA :

* H1 revenue 31.9 million euros ($35.40 million) versus 29.5 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 0.9 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit group share 547,000 euros versus 458,000 euros year ago

* Expects FY 2015 results to be larger than the exceptional years 2009 and 2011