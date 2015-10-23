Oct 23 Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* First liver transplant with Steen Solution performed during the quarter

* Q3 net sales 26.6 million Swedish crowns ($3.2 million) versus 22.4 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 4.2 million crowns versus 3.4 million crowns year ago

* Amortization of the capitalized expenses for Steen Solution's HDE approval will be charged against income on a yearly basis to the tune of 9.8 million crowns

* Resources for sales and marketing in the USA will be increased to establish the Steen Solution Technology, which is expected to contribute positively to sales during 2015 Source text for Eikon:

