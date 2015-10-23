BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says Baltic Exchange increased its investment in Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading
* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited
Oct 23 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Corem Property Group increases stake to 18.9 pct shares and 19.2 pct votes in Klövern AB Source text for Eikon:
* MULLS EMMISSION OF CORPORATE BONDS