BRIEF-Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 55 pct to 95 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan
Oct 23 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* GSK receives CHMP positive opinion to expand indication for volibris in pulmonary arterial hypertension
* Positive opinion is a formal recommendation by chmp to expand existing marketing authorisation for ambrisentan to include combination treatment Further company coverage:
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 182.4 percent to 220.0 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 34 million yuan