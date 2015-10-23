Authorities visit Credit Suisse's London, Paris, Amsterdam offices
ZURICH, March 31 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday its offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam were contacted by local authorities concerning client tax matters.
Oct 23 Transcom Worldwide AB :
* Enters into swap agreement to secure obligation to deliver shares under the 2015 long-term incentive plan
* Under swap agreement, Nordea Bank will deliver ordinary shares to participants in LTIP 2015 once vested
* Maximum of 220,000 ordinary shares in company may be allotted
* Purpose of agreement is to secure obligation of company to deliver ordinary shares under LTIP 2015 via a swap arrangement
