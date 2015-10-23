UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 23 Sogefi SpA :
* Reports 9-month net profit of 7.4 million euros ($8.17 million) versus loss of 5.8 million euros a year ago
* 9-month revenue of 1.13 billion euros versus 1.01 billion euros a year ago
* Sees positive trend to continue in North America, Europe, Cina, and India while market conditions in South America are still difficult
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9054 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.