Oct 23 Champion Breweries Plc :

* Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before tax of 62.6 million naira versus loss before tax of 1.34 billion naira last year

* Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of 2.27 billion naira versus 2.18 billion naira last year Source text: bit.ly/1PGeuQW Further company coverage: