Trial of Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen to start Oct 30-court
OSLO, March 31 The trial of Hexagon AB CEO Ola Rollen for insider trading in Norway is expected to last from October 30 to December 1, the Oslo district court told Reuters on Friday.
Oct 23 Audio Visual Enterprises SA :
* Says acquires 51 pct shares of SAMARAS ANONYMI ETERIA for 350,000 euro ($385,735.00)
* Through the acquisition expands its activities in a new area, marketing graphic materials
Source text: bit.ly/1R1b353 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)
* Says Katsuki Tanabe raised stake in Acrodea to 11.8 percent from 6.6 percent