Oct 26 Sparebanken Vest
* Proposes to strengthen its equity capital base by raising
NOK 750 million ($89.60 million) through a rights issue directed
towards existing equity certificate holders
* Following transaction, Sparebanken Vest will be well
positioned to meet authorities and market's future capital level
requirements, while at same time pursuing bank's long-term
strategy and continue positive development
* The proposed equity issue is planned carried out by the
end of the fourth quarter, and is fully underwritten
* Board considers it reasonable to propose a 50% reduction
of payout level compared to previously announced distribution
policy for year
* Board emphasise that this transaction is important and
appropriate for Sparebanken Vest. Bank has been developing
recently and this is now paying off, and we are facing increased
regulatory requirements which industry has to adapt to
* The equity issue will increase the Group's Core Equity
Tier 1 ("CET-1") capital ratio by approximately 1 percentage
point, based on the Bank's RWA as of 30 September 2015. The
CET-1 capital ratio of the Sparebanken Vest Group would, if the
issue had been completed as of the end of the third quarter,
have been 13.2 percent, including 80% of interim profits year to
date (unaudited)
* Believes initiatives now being implementing represent best
solution for both the bank and owners
* Swedbank Norway (coordinator), Fondsfinans as and Norne
securities as are acting as managers in rights issue
* Strong competition and expectations of a slacker economy,
as well as a slightly weaker housing market, expected to result
in a slight reduction in the bank's lending growth in the period
up until 2016
* Write-Downs are not expected to be significantly higher in
the fourth quarter than in the preceding quarters
($1 = 8.3702 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)