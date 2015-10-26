Oct 26 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* Board of hargreaves lansdown plc is pleased to announce appointment of jayne styles as an independent non-executive director and as chairman of investment committee with effect from 23 rd october 2015.

* Styles has been Amlin's Chief Investment Officer since 2002, where she directs investment: strategy, governance and operations for their 4.25 bn global multi-asset, multi-manager portfolios. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)