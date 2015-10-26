Co-operative Group writes off stake in struggling bank
LONDON, April 6 Britain's Co-operative Group , the mutually-owned supermarkets to funeral services group, on Thursday wrote off the value of its stake in the struggling Co-operative Bank.
Oct 26 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
* Board of hargreaves lansdown plc is pleased to announce appointment of jayne styles as an independent non-executive director and as chairman of investment committee with effect from 23 rd october 2015.
* Styles has been Amlin's Chief Investment Officer since 2002, where she directs investment: strategy, governance and operations for their 4.25 bn global multi-asset, multi-manager portfolios. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
LONDON, April 6 Unilever said on Thursday it will exit its spreads business, increase its margin targets and review its dual-headed legal structure, as it aims to prove it can deliver growth following its rejection in February of a takeover proposal by Kraft Heinz.